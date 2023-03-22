Former Clearfield Postmaster Christina J. Wood, 44, of Coalport pleaded guilty to stealing from the post office at Centralized Court.
Wood pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and misapply entrusted government financial institution property — both of which are misdemeanor of the third degree, and would receive two years of probation, resign her position with the post office, pay the restitution of $707.52 in full plus fines and costs, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
The commonwealth withdrew the charges of other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer — felony of the third degree; theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — misdemeanors of the first degree; and misapply entrusted government financial institution property — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayers said the plea agreement was agreed upon by all parties.
The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Brittany N. McCracken. Wood was represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of Clearfield
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 3, Clearfield Borough Police were notified by Special Agent John Burkhart of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General that they were investigating Wood, who is the postmaster of the Clearfield Post Office and also manages four other remote post offices.
He said Wood used a government issued credit card for personal use between January and December of 2022.
Wood was interviewed by Burkhart and she admitted to using the credit card for her own purchases. She said she was having financial difficulties and used the credit card to purchase items such as cat food.
She also purchased space heaters from Lowe’s in the amount of $254.34 because her heat had been turned off, but planned on returning the heaters to the post office.
Receipts on the credit card showed Wood used it to purchase blankets from Amazon and groceries and other personal items at Walmart totaling $961.86. Wood returned the space heaters, therefore total restitution is $707.52.