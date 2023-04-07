The former treasurer of the St. Laurence Church in Osceola Mills, who is accused of stealing more than $14,000 from the church, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Dorothy Louise Lowe, 77, of Hawk Run, is charged with 47 counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lowe was the treasurer of the church and she wrote a checks to herself on Feb. 18, 2022 for $2,000, and on Feb. 23, 2022 for $500.
She also obtained a debit card from the church’s account and used it to make 33 withdrawals totaling $10,870 between Feb. 20 and Sept. 19.
She also used the debit card to pay for repairs on her vehicle totaling $107.
Lowe was in charge of Sunday donations and it was determined the total amount deposited was less than the total amount collected by $1,126.
The total amount allegedly stolen by Lowe is $14,603.
On Jan. 16, Lowe was interviewed at the state police barracks in Clearfield and she admitted to taking the money.
Lowe did not have an attorney. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.
Lowe is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.