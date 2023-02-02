A former caregiver, Frank Cusick, 42, of Clearfield, was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail for allegedly stealing more than $4,600 from a client.
On Dec. 6, a staff member of Caregivers of America of Clearfield came to the Clearfield Police Department and reported a suspected theft by one of its former employees.
She said the company provides home health care to the male victim who resides on North Second Street in Clearfield Borough.
One of the company’s employees was at the victim’s residence when the victim said he called CNB Bank to verify his balance, because when he looked at his bank statement, he saw several multiple charges that were not authorized by him.
The transactions included purchases at JG Food Warehouse, Sheetz, Walmart and Variety Wholesale.
The total amount taken was $4,612.83.
The bank issued the male a new card and deactivated his old one.
She told police that Cusick was formerly employed by the company and had cared for the victim, but Cusick was recently terminated because of a separate incident of theft.
One of the transactions on the victim’s account was an online purchase from Walmart. Police contacted Walmart and the company informed them that the purchase was made from a female’s account who lives in Clearfield. The female was allegedly Cusick’s girlfriend.
A search warrant was obtained for their apartment, and the purchased items, which included a portable carpet cleaner and sneakers, were found inside.
On Dec. 15, Cusick was interviewed at the police station. Cusick admitted to the thefts and said he used the victim’s Visa card to make the purchases.
Cusick said he used his phone to take a picture of the front and back of the victim’s credit card and used the photographs to purchase the items.
Cusick consented to a search of his phone and police located the photographs of the victim’s credit card.
He said his girlfriend did not make any of the purchases.
Cusick’s girlfriend was interviewed and she said she does make online purchases from Walmart but uses her own credit card. She said she didn’t know Cusick took the victim’s credit card information.
Cusick is charged with access device fraud issued to another who did not authorize use — felony of the third degree, receiving stolen property — felony of the third degree and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the third degree.
He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Cusick is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.