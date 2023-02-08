Frank Cusick, 42, of Clearfield, who is accused of stealing more than $4,600 from a client to whom he was providing care, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Cusick was employed as a caregiver and he allegedly used the patient’s bank card to make purchases for himself.
The total amount allegedly taken was $4,612.
On Dec. 15, Cusick was interviewed at the Clearfield Borough police station. Cusick admitted to the thefts and said he used the victim’s Visa card to make the purchases.
Cusick said he used his phone to take a picture of the front and back of the victim’s credit card and used the photographs to purchase the items.
Cusick consented to a search of his phone and police located the photographs of the victim’s credit card.
Cusick is charged with access device fraud issued to another who did not authorize use — felony of the third degree, receiving stolen property — felony of the third degree and theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the third degree.
He remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
Cusick is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.