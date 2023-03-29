Thomas Patrick Harzinski, 48, of Olanta, who is accused of sexually assaulting male juveniles, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Harzinski is the former head varsity baseball coach at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School.
He is charged with rape of a child, and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old —all of which are felonies of the first degree, and sexual assault — felony of the second degree.
He is also charged with two counts of sexual assault by a sports official, three counts of indecent assault/person less than 13-years-old and two counts of corruption of minors — all of which are felonies of the third degree; three counts of indecent assault/person less than 13 — misdemeanors of the first degree; and four counts of indecent assault/person less than 16 — misdemeanors of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, two boys reported Harzinski sexually assaulted them when they were aged 15 and 10. The victims are now ages 16 and 11.
The older victim reported the incidents took place four times including at Harzinski’s apartment where Harzinski let him play a baseball game on his phone; another time when the victim was babysitting Harzinski’s juvenile daughter and the child was sleeping on the couch. Harzinski also allegedly purchased baseball cards for the victim and told the victim “you owe me big time.”
He said Harzinski attempted to purchase other items for him, but the victim declined because he didn’t want to owe Harzinski anything.
The other juvenile, now age 11, said Harzinski took him to a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game and they decided to spend the night in a hotel afterward where Harzinski allegedly performed sexual acts on the boy. He had told the boy that they would go to the Pittsburgh Zoo the next morning, and later told him that boy had to “allow him to do it” because he took him on the trip and also bought him gifts like a Pittsburgh Pirates blanket and a Little League World Series shirt.
Additionally, Harzinski purchased him a FitBit watch, dinners and would take him places, including to the Little League World Series in Williamsport where he was assaulted by Harzinski. The boy said he was assaulted at Harzinksi’s apartment three to five times.
When interviewed by state police, Harzinski admitted to inappropriately touching the juveniles on two separate occasions — one at a Pittsburgh hotel and another at a campground in Williamsport, and buying the victims gifts.
Harzinski also said he might have and sexually touched a victim at his apartment when he was drunk.
Harzinski is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Harzinski was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.