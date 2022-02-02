Keith Michael Kerr, 30, of Frenchville, who is accused of resisting arrest and breaking a camera at the Clearfield County Jail, waived his right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Kerr is charged in the first case with resisting arrest — misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree, criminal trespass and public drunkenness, which are summary offenses.
In the second case he is charged with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief — misdemeanors of the second degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan 15 at 4:44 a.m., Lawrence Township Police were dispatched to Sheetz along state Route 879 for a disturbance.
It was reported that a male was in the dining room area and he had his eyes closed and was yelling at people. It was believed the male was under the influence of an unknown substance.
Police located Kerr sitting at a table. Police asked him his name and informed him that it has been requested that he leave the store.
Kerr then became belligerent and got in the face of a police officer and made statements about fighting him. Police were able to get him outside but he continued to be argumentative.
He was told several times that if he didn’t leave he would be arrested, but Kerr continued to resist.
Clearfield Borough Police arrived to assist but Kerr continued to resist. A Lawrence Township police officer deployed a Taser energy weapon. The first attempt failed but the second attempt struck Kerr — but it did not affect him and he continued to struggle.
Kerr made it to his feet and went after an officer. A Clearfield Borough officer then deployed a Taser twice. Kerr then stumbled and went down to the ground.
He was handcuffed and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Once at the jail he was placed in a holding cell where he allegedly destroyed a surveillance camera, causing $1,192 in damage.
Kerr is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail in each case for a total of $10,000 monetary bail. He was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.