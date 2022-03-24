Felony charges have been withdrawn against former Osceola Mills Mayor Ida Reams, 51, for allegedly discharging a firearm in a confrontation with some Pokemon Go players outside of the Community Food Bank in Osceola Mills.
The commonwealth withdrew the two counts aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon — felonies of the second degree.
But the commonwealth added two counts of recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, to the other original charges of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree; and a single count of DUI. Reams waived her right to a preliminary hearing on those charges on Wednesday.
On March 15, bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which was not posted and Reams was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail. On Monday, Reams posted bail and she was released.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in a telephone interview that the commonwealth decided to drop the two aggravated assault charges due to the current state of the investigation and after speaking with the witnesses.
Sayers said if Reams is found guilty on these charges, they are going to seek a sentencing enhancement for using a deadly weapon.
Sayers said without the sentencing enhancement, because Reams has a prior record score of 0, she would be looking at a standard sentencing range where her minimum could be probation to three months in prison for the recklessly endangering another person charge, but with the sentencing enhancement it would push the minimum up to three to four months in jail.
If convicted, Sayers said the commonwealth would seek to have Reams barred from possessing or owning a firearm in the future.
Sayers added that the investigation is still ongoing and the commonwealth has a signed agreement with the defense that if the investigation reveals the felony charges are warranted, the commonwealth could refile the charges without objection from the defense, and the charges would not have to go back to the preliminary hearing stage.
Sayers said he could not comment if the felony charges were dropped because there is a question of whether Reams discharged the weapon at the victims.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 14 at 9:09 p.m., Reams contacted the Clearfield-based state police and reported two people were harassing her, and that she was not harassing them.
Reams said she was in the parking lot of the Community Food Bank at the corner of Curtin and Single streets in Osceola Mills when she saw two suspicious individuals. She said she asked them where they were from and what they were doing there.
Reams then provided state police with her name and said she has been receiving a lot of harassment in Osceola Mills and, “She is done.”
“It’s going to be bad,” Reams said.
She said the two people have pictures of her license plate and by the time the police get there they will be gone.
Reams then said she wanted to file a report and the two people are now touching her truck.
While on the phone, Reams began yelling, “You guys get the (expletive) out of here right now. I’m done. I’ll (expletive) kill them, (expletive) you.”
Two gun shots were then heard on the phone call and Reams hung up.
At 9:13 p.m. state police received a transfer call from Clearfield County 911 about a shooting. The caller said a female confronted the caller and his friend. He said they were playing Pokemon Go, but Reams accused them of being drug addicts.
He said the woman had come from the VFW bar and was clearly intoxicated. He said she kept following them and pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots and she cursed at them and told them to get away from her.
The caller said the gun was a revolver and said the female is coming back, threatened his life, and was driving a Ford F-150 and that she was driving circles around them.
Multiple state troopers responded to the scene. A traffic stop was initiated on Reams and she was taken into custody. It was also determined Reams was under the influence of alcohol.
Reams was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where she submitted to a legal blood draw.