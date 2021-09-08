Isaac William Detwiler, 42, of Roaring Spring, who is accused of defrauding a Mahaffey man out of $2,500 worth of building supplies, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Detwiler is charged with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform, and deceptive business practices/sale less than quantity — both are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 8, the victim came to the state police Punxsutawney barracks. He reported that he is renovating the kitchen in his home on Main Street in Bell Township and he purchased the home goods and building supplies from Detwiler for $2,500 — but he never delivered the items as promised.
He said he had located Detwiler, a local contractor/supplier, on Facebook and the two met in person and formed a contract where Detwiler would provide him with cabinets, sinks, etc. for $1,200. The victim said he paid him using the Venmo software application.
The defendant then entered into another contract for Detwiler to deliver countertops for an additional $1,000, which the defendant also paid through Venmo.
The victim said on Aug. 2, at approximately 3 a.m., Detwiler delivered multiple boxes of what he believed contained the building materials. But when he opened them most of the boxes were empty and he had only received one set of wooden drawers and one cabinet bottom.
Later that day at approximately 10:30 p.m. Detwiler contacted the victim and requested an additional $300 for a countertop.
Against his better judgement, the victim said he paid Detwiler through Venmo becauase he already had a vested interest in the building materials and supplies and didn’t want to upset Detwiler in fear he would not deliver the building products.
After he paid the $300, the victim contacted Detwiler multiple times but he continued to give excuses and never delivered the items as promised.
Detwiler is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. He represented himself at the hearing; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.