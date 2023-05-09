Felony assault charges were refiled against former Curwensville Borough Police Officer Zachery Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, who is accused of shooting a man in DuBois in February.
In March, Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. of Centre County dismissed the aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and criminal attempt-aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, both of which are felonies of the first degree and were the most serious filed charges against Dodson.
In a telephone interview, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said they believe Prestia was in error in dismissing the charges.
On Monday, state police filed the following charges against Dodson: aggravated assault — felony of the first degree, terroristic threats — felony of the third degree and two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree.
The preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for May 19 before Prestia.
Sayers said his office will be filing a motion to have a different magisterial district judge hear the case.
Because all four of Clearfield County’s magistrate judges have recused themselves from the case because Dodson is a former police officer and sheriff’s deputy, an outside judge would have to be brought in to hear the case, Sayers said.
Dodson is free on $50,000 monetary bail, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Dodson was also a part time deputy with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and was off duty when he allegedly shot Ani Myrtaj, 31, of DuBois, at Invictus, a multi-recreational bar located on DuBois Street on Feb. 19.
After he was charged, Dodson resigned from both positions.
Myrtaj was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.