Zachery Dodson, 28 of DuBois, who is accused of shooting a man in the face last February, had refiled felony charges against him bound over to court following a preliminary hearing yesterday before Senior Magisterial District Judge Douglas Chambers of Jefferson County.
At the time of the incident, Dodson was an off-duty police officer with the Curwensville Borough Police Department and was a part-time Clearfield County Sheriff’s deputy. He resigned from both positions following the incident.
Early in the morning of Feb. 19, Dodson is accused of shooting Ani Myrtaj, 31, of DuBois, in the face at Invictus, a multi-recreational bar located on DuBois Street. Myrtaj was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona before being flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Dodson was initially charged with multiple felony counts including aggravated assault/attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury criminal attempt-aggravated assault, aggravated assault/causes or attempts to cause bodily injury, criminal attempt/aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, criminal attempt-simple assault and two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree.
At a preliminary hearing in March, Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr. of Centre County dismissed the most serious charges of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, and criminal attempt-aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, but bound over to court the less serious charges.
However, in May the state police refiled the the charges aggravated assault/causes serious bodily injury with extreme indifference — felony of the first degree, terroristic threats — felony of the third degree and two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers then filed a motion to have a new magistrate judge to hear the new charges arguing Prestia erred in dismissing the charges.
Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany of Cambria County agreed with Sayers and ruled a new judge would hear the new charges.
Chambers was appointed and the new preliminary hearing was held yesterday.
At the hearing, Dodson’s attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield argued the shooting wasn’t intentional and asked that the charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges be withdrawn because Dodson did not commit the crime with malice. He said although Dodson is likely guilty of a crime, but the crime is probably simple assault and not felony one aggravated assault.
“This was an accidental shooting,” Shaw argued.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza argued that Dodson meets the criteria for aggravated assault because he acted recklessly when he pulled out a gun while drinking alcohol and he did so in an occupied building after being told to leave the establishment. And she noted that Dodson has firearm training.
Nedza also said the victim’s injuries meet the criteria for serious bodily injury. She said the victim had to have his jaw wired shut for five weeks, he lost some teeth and he continues to suffer from his injuries.
She also argued that his crimes meet the criteria for terroristic threats because people were running from the building in terror during the incident.
Chambers agreed that the commonwealth met the prima facia burden and bound over all charges to court.
Chambers then asked for arguments on bail. Dodson is free after posting $50,000 monetary bail using Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois and Shaw argued that his bail be kept the same. He said Dodson is employed and is living with his parents in DuBois and is no threat to the community and is not a flight risk.
Nedza argued Dodson’s bail be increased because now that the aggravated assault charge has been bound over to court, Dodson could receive a significantly higher amount of jail time if he is found guilty and the higher bail is needed to ensure Dodson’s appearance in court.
Chambers set bail at $25,000 unsecured which means Dodson doesn’t have to post any additional bail to remain out of jail. Chambers also ordered Dodson to have no contact with the victim or his immediate family and to refrain from possessing or consuming alcohol and prohibited him from entering any bars.
In a phone interview with The Progress, Sayers said the standard sentencing range for a conviction of aggravated assault is a minimum of three years to 4.5 years with a maximum of 20 years.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 19, the owner of the Invictus, Joesph Morrison told police Dodson was in the establishment and he was agitated and acting aggressive. He said he was yelling on his phone and punching the windows. Morrison said he twice warned Dodson but Dodson screamed at him so Morrison asked him to leave.
Security cameras in the establishment show Dodson being escorted out of the building. Approximately eight minutes later Dodson comes back inside and was talking on his phone. Morrison confronted Dodson and Dodson pulled out a gun that was in a holster on his left hip. Myrtaj tried to intervene and Morrison grabs for the gun in an attempt to disarm Dodson and the gun goes off striking Myrtaj in the face.