Jurors heard from federal and state agents in day two of the trial of James Deshaun Thomas, 52, of Akron, Ohio, yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry.
Thomas is accused of selling large amounts of methamphetamine in 2017-18 to Donald Mullens and Sondra McQuillen of Houtzdale for distribution in Clearfield County. Mullens died in May of 2018, but Thomas allegedly continued selling to McQuillen for a couple of months afterward, according to testimony at the trial.
Special Agent Paul Stronty of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency testified that his office was contacted by an undercover agent with the state Attorney General’s Office about Pennsylvania residents traveling to Thomas’s barber shop and his home in Akron to purchase methamphetamine and cocaine.
Through wiretaps, Pennsylvania authorities learned that McQuillen was traveling to Akron on July 11 and again July 26. Pennsylvania and DEA officials coordinated to conduct surveillance of McQuillen on the trips. Pennsylvania authorities conducted the surveillance to the Pennsylvania-Ohio border and the DEA took over in Ohio. The DEA had both aerial and ground surveillance on McQuillen when she was in Ohio.
On the July 11 trip, said McQuillen traveled to Thomas’ barber shop and met him inside.
On the July 26 trip, McQuillen met Thomas at his home.
After McQuillen left Thomas’ house, it was decided that that they would seek a search warrant on Thomas’ home and barber shop.
After McQuillen left, Thomas traveled to his barber shop. Some of the DEA agents followed Thomas to the barber shop while he and several others stayed outside of Thomas’ home, Stronty said.
Once they received the search warrant, the Akron City Police served the search warrant on Thomas’ home and barber shop.
Stronty said in Thomas’ home, they found several bags of methamphetamine and cocaine hidden in Thomas’ dishwasher and kitchen cabinets and they were sent to a laboratory for testing. The lab report showed a total of 77.57 grams of methamphetamine and 168 grams of cocaine were found in Thomas’ home.
Under cross examination by Thomas’ court-appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, Thomas would be charged in federal court and he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 10 years in jail for the illegal drugs plus an additional five years for having illegal firearms for a total of 15 years in jail. He said they found Thomas had five firearms.
However, he said the federal charges are only for the drugs and firearms found in Ohio, while the charges Thomas is on trial for in Clearfield County are for the drugs Thomas allegedly sold and were brought to Clearfield County.
Stronty also said before he was contacted by Pennsylvania officials, Thomas was not “on his radar” and was not under investigation.
Jimmy Winfield of the Summit County Sheriff’s Department testified he was involved in cataloging what was found during the search of Thomas’ barber shop.
He said a bags of methamphetamine and cocaine were found in the cabinet of Thomas’ barber station and in a locker in the back room. In total they found 718 grams of methamphetamine and 53.7 grams of cocaine in the barber shop.
An undercover agent with the state attorney general’s office testified about the cell phone records of McQuillen and Mullens. He said they got a search warrant in January 2018 to track the location and the calls, but not the content of the calls on Mullens and McQuillen’s cell phones, and as the investigation progressed, they received another warrant to wiretap McQuillen’s phone.
He said in total, Mullens and McQuillen — and after Mullens’ death just McQuillen — made a total of 26 trips to Akron between Jan. 23 and July 26.
Jeff Clark of Munson testified that he and Mullens were friends and used methamphetamine together. He said in the spring of 2018, Mullens asked him to drive him to Akron and he agreed. He said he, McQuillen, Mullens and his fiancé Jen Rouguex went on the trip.
He said they traveled to a barber shop in Akron. He said Mullens went inside for about 45 minutes before returning to the car and and after they returned to his (Clark’s) home in Munson, they used methamphetamine that Mullens had provided.
He said on the second trip he realized that the trips were to get drugs and he didn’t want to go anymore because he was afraid they would get caught. But he said he went on one more trip after that because he didn’t want Rouguex to drive.
During cross examination, Ryan asked him if he saw Rouguex count out a large sum of money before the second trip and Clark said he didn’t.
He said Mullens often had a large amount of cash on him and he let Rouguex hold it, but he didn’t see her count it.
On Monday, Rougeux testified that she counted $20,000 in cash that Mullens used to buy methamphetamine from Thomas.
Thomas is charged with 11 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, conspiracy — possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, corrupt organizations — felony of the first degree.
The trial was scheduled to last through Thursday but commonwealth rested yesterday and the jury could get the case tomorrow.