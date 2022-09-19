Scott Allen Garvey, 51, of Falls Creek, pleaded guilty to threatening a female over a dispute over a bed, and was sentenced to jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Plea and Sentencing Court.

Garvey pleaded guilty of terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree; and would serve a minimum of six days in the Clearfield County Jail (time served.)

