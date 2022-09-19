Scott Allen Garvey, 51, of Falls Creek, pleaded guilty to threatening a female over a dispute over a bed, and was sentenced to jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Garvey pleaded guilty of terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree; and would serve a minimum of six days in the Clearfield County Jail (time served.)
Garvey was also originally charged with aggravated assault — felony of the first degree and strangulation — felony of the second degree — but the victim signed a statement stating that she wanted these charges dropped.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza said the victim wants Garvey to be held accountable, but didn’t want him to be charged with the felonies.
Garvey’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr., said the incident wasn’t as bad as it seems and said his client did not point a shotgun at the victim.
Ammerman suggested the signed statement from the victim be submitted as a part of the record, but it would be up to the district attorney’s office on whether it wanted to do this.
Garvey was sentenced by Ammerman to serve a minimum of six days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years of consecutive probation, and was fined $300 plus court costs on the terroristic threats charge, and was fined $150 plus court costs and one year concurrent probation on the recklessly endangering another person charge.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 7, state troopers responded to a domestic incident at a residence along Taylor Avenue in Falls Creek. They arrived on scene at 1:32 a.m. and spoke to the victim, who said she and Garvey got into an argument about her son, who was graduating from college.
During the argument she said Garvey choked her on two occasions and she had difficulty breathing when this was occurring. Troopers said they could see redness on the victim’s neck while speaking to her.
She also said Garvey pointed a shotgun at her.