Cheyenne Grace Sacolic, 22, of Fallentimber, who was arrested on drug delivery charges, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris, Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Sacolic is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — both are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 21, at 11:37 p.m. Lawrence Township police officers were sitting at the Glen Richey Fire Hall parking lot when they observed a vehicle traveling from the Olanta area toward Clearfield.
The vehicle had a dim headlight and it sounded like it had a malfunctioning exhaust.
Police conducted a traffic stop and discovered the front passenger, Tad Polites of Clearfield, was a suspected drug dealer and had numerous warrants for his arrest.
Sacolic was in the rear seat of the vehicle.
The driver and owner of the vehicle gave police permission to search the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, police found a large plastic bag containing approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and numerous unused plastic baggies commonly used in illicit drug distribution.
Police also found a prescription for Sacolic’s sister, but Saclolic could not give a reason why the medication was in the vehicle.
Polites was interviewed at the Lawrence Township Police Station. Polites admitted the drugs were his. He said he just purchased the methamphetamine and was going to sell half of it.
When he was asked about the warrant, Polites said he was kicked out a Tomorrow’s Hope — a halfway house in Coalport — for selling drugs, and he ran away because he didn’t want to go back to jail.
He gave police permission to search his phone. On the phone police found numerous messages between Polites and Sacolic regarding the sale of heroin, methamphetamine and Subutex.
There were also messages between the two about how Sacolic would give Polites $100 for methamphetamine that she would then sell.
Sacolic is free on $10,000 unsecured bail. She waived her right to an attorney and represented herself. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.