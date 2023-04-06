Daniel Anthony Parker, 29, of Fallentimber, who is accused of stealing a vehicle, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Parker is charged with theft by unlawful taking-movable property and receiving stolen property — felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 7, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the victim reported to the state police that someone took her vehicle.
She said the 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage was parked at her brother-in-law’s home along Main Street in Woodland when it went missing.
The next day, a state trooper was driving north on state Route 879 in Lawrence Township when he spotted the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped and the unnamed driver was detained. The driver told the trooper he didn’t know the vehicle was stolen. He said he borrowed the vehicle from a relative, who purchased the vehicle the day before.
State police interviewed several witnesses and were able to trace the sale of the vehicle to a person who bought the car from Parker. A witness provided troopers with text messages detailing the sale of the vehicle by Parker for $350. The witness also provided troopers with a handwritten bill of sale.
Parker is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Kenneth W. Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers.