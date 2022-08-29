Prison escapee Donald White, 46, of Brockway, had bail set at a total of $120,000 on two unrelated cases.
White was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on two separate cases: kidnap to inflict terror — felony of the first degree; and terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree.
On May 30, he and Robert Lee Miller, 51, of Clearfield, were outside the jail on a work detail when they stripped off their prison uniforms and fled on foot.
White was caught on June 17 by troopers in the Penfield area following a pursuit.
Miller was captured in Clearfield/Lawrence Township on June 26 allegedly at the home of his daughter, Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 26, and Michael James Folmar, 31, of Clearfield, who have also been charged for harboring a fugitive.
White is now being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail on the escape charge.
On Monday, a bail revocation hearing was held before Judge Paul Cherry on the original two cases. White’s attorney Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office asked that a small monetary bail amount be set on the original two cases because White wouldn’t be getting out of jail anyway due to the escape charge.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza argued White’s bail on the original two cases should reflect the seriousness of the charges.
She requested bail be set at $100,000 monetary for the kidnapping case and $10,000 monetary for the terroristic threats case.
Cherry set bail at $100,000 monetary for the kidnapping case and $20,000 monetary on the terroristic threats case.