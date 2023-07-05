An inmate who escaped from Quehanna Boot Camp early yesterday morning was recaptured a few hours later.
Yesterday at 1:51 a.m. Clearfield-based state police were notified by SCI-Quehanna that Joshua Lackey, 35, of Tarentum had escaped, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Staff reported Lackey ran out of the facility through a fire escape door and was last seen running towards a wooded area near the facility.
A review of Lackey’s phone records show he had called his girlfriend the night before and made arrangements for her to pick him up the next day.
In a telephone interview with Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, he said troopers conducted a search of the area and captured Lackey sometime between 10-11 a.m. in a wooded area a short distance away from the boot camp, and was taken into custody.
Lackey was interviewed a the Clearfield state police barracks at 11:46 a.m. and he confirmed he made arrangements for his girlfriend to pick him up, according to the affidavit. However, when he ran out of the building he didn’t see his ride — so he ran into the woods to wait for her. He said he remained there until he was captured by state police.
Lackey is charged with two counts of escape and a count of criminal use of a communication facility — all of which are felonies of the third degree. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday afternoon and Lackey is being held without bail in the Clearfield County Jail.
Sayers said Lackey’s girlfriend did not show up at the boot camp, but said the investigation into her actions is ongoing.
Quehanna Boot Camp is a military-style motivational boot camp operated by the state Department of Corrections where inmates undergo a rigid six-month disciplinary and training program.
In addition to the Boot Camp Program, the facility is the primary facility for the State Drug Treatment Program, and it accommodates both male and female inmates, according to the state Department of Corrections website.