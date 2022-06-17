State troopers have caught Donald J. White, 46, of Brockway, who escaped from the Clearfield County Jail in Lawrence Township on May 30.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Lawrence Township Police Chief Douglas Clark said that White was apprehended by the Ridgway and DuBois state police.
White was in a car and was apprehended by state troopers following a vehicle pursuit, Sayers and Clark said.
Sayers said it was a coordinated effort between state police and the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office. White was apprehended after they received some tips on his whereabouts.
“Thanks to the tireless and diligent (work) of the state police, White is back in custody,” Sayers said.
Sayers also asked the public to report any information they have on these escapees or on any crime, because if it is actionable, the police will follow through.
White and Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42, of Clearfield, were outside on a grass cutting detail when they fled on foot.
Miller remains at large, and Sayers said any information on his whereabouts can be provided to the Lawrence Township Police Department or the state police.
White was incarcerated for charges in two separate cases, and his charges include kidnapping — felony of the first degree, unlawful restraint — misdemeanor of the first degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, and simple assault and harassment — both misdemeanors of the first degree.
His bail was set at $100,000 monetary, which he did not post.
He has also been charged with felony escape in Clearfield County.
Miller was incarcerated on the charges of receiving stolen property — misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.