Joel Edgar English, 25, of Clearfield, was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry after pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
English was involved in a crash that claimed the life of Travis K. Straw, 24, of West Decatur.
English pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter — misdemeanor of the first degree; and DUI-2nd offense — misdemeanor of the first degree; and the summary offenses of careless driving and failure to stop and render aid.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it to the presiding judge.
Cherry sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of two years in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years concurrent probation for the involuntary manslaughter charge. For the DUI charge, Cherry sentenced English to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in CCJ concurrent to the previous charge for the DUI charge.
He was also fined, $1,500 for the DUI, $500 for the involuntary manslaughter, $500 for the careless driving charge and $35 for the failure to stop and render aid charge for a total of $2,850 plus costs and is prohibited from owning or possessing alcohol and is prohibited from entering any bars.
His driver’s license will also be suspended according to state Department of Transportation standards. He will have to complete DUI school and a drug and alcohol assessment and must undergo counseling as recommended by the probation department.
English was represented by attorney Brian V. Manchester of State College. Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 7 at 1:13 a.m. Clearfield-based state police responded to a fatal crash in the area of McDowell Road in Bradford Township.
Upon arrival, troopers identified Straw as the deceased.
The vehicle involved in the crash was registered to English, but he was not on the scene.
English was later located and taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw. When questioned, English said he was in the vehicle but was not driving.
He said he and Straw had left the Clearfield Moose and were traveling on McDowell Road when the crash occurred.
Surveillance video from the Moose showed Straw was sitting in the front passenger seat when it left the parking lot.
Police interviewed a male witness on Nov. 7 and Nov. 16, and he said he saw English sitting in the driver’s seat after the crash.
A state police collision analysis and reconstruction specialist determined English was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Laboratory testing showed English had a blood alcohol content of 0.217 percent, which is above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.