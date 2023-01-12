Michelle Elizabeth Houston, 47, of DuBois, who was found with a large amount of heroin in her residence, accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Special Sentencing Court.
Houston pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-heroin — ungraded felony her attorneyand was sentenced to serve a minimum of 18 months.
Her attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said she is currently serving a one to five year sentence in SCI-Muncy for a 2018 sentence from Jefferson County. He said Houston will reach her maximum on the sentence in August and asked Ammerman to run her new sentence concurrent to the Jefferson County sentence.
However, Ammerman sentenced Houston to serve a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of three years in SCI-Muncy consecutive to her previous sentence.
The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 7, state parole officers asked for assistance on a house check on Robinson Street at the residence of Houston, who was a state parolee.
The residence was searched and several bricks of heroin along with drug paraphernalia were located on her person and in the residence. Houston admitted the drugs were hers.