A woman who attacked hospital staff in DuBois was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Tuesday at Plea and and Sentencing Court.
Teresa Marie Hummel, 48, of DuBois, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault-fear of serious bodily injury to designated individuals — felony of the second degree and was sentenced to a minimum of 21 months and a maximum of four years in state prison by Ammerman.
Hummel’s attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said Hummel has significant mental health issues and is now remorseful for her actions.
Schwab said the probation department recommended a 10 year maximum sentence, but she asked it be reduced to four or five years, arguing 10 years is a long time for Hummel to be under supervision.
Hummel addressed the court and apologized for her actions.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Jan. 14, DuBois City Police responded to the Emergency Room of Penn Highlands Healthcare for a reported assault.
According to police, Hummel was at the hospital for an evaluation, but had been medically cleared and released.
Hummel asked for a ride home, but none were available and became irritated at hospital staff. Hummel grabbed a patient care assistant by the hair and jerked her head around.
After the PCA was released, a registered nurse house supervisor was placed outside of the door of Hummel’s room. The supervisor said Hummel continued to be upset because she couldn’t get a ride home, but no one was willing to take her home due to her aggressive behavior.
Hummel picked up a medication scanner that was in the room and attempted to throw it at the supervisor, but the supervisor was able to stop her.
Hummel then pushed the supervisor against the door and grabbed her by the hair and jerked her head around in a similar fashion as she did to the PCA. Hummel kicked the supervisor in the shin as the two fell to the floor. Other staff members then came to assist the supervisor.
The PCA reported she suffered neck pain the day after the incident. The supervisor said she had a headache the next day and her shin was sore. The supervisor also said she was in fear of serious bodily injury during the altercation.