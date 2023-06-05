Melissa Lynn Hawk, 37, of DuBois, who is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl, accepted a guilty plea.
Hawk agreed to an open plea of guilt to simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
An open plea means the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence leaving it up to the presiding judge.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 17.
Hawk was scheduled to go on trial today on the charges of strangulation — felony of the second degree, endangering the welfare of children — misdemeanor of the first degree simple assault and harassment, but it has been cancelled due to the plea agreement.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 9, 2022, at a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield, a 14-year-old girl reported she was assaulted by Hawk in DuBois during an altercation in DuBois.
She said Hawk struck her in the head and put her hands around her neck and squeezed and she felt like she was going to pass out. The incident occurred approximately two weeks prior to the interview, the victim said.
Hawk is represented by Jeffrey S. DuBois of DuBois. She is free on $15,000 unsecured bail.