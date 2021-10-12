A DuBois woman has been charged with DUI and drug offenses after she fled the scene of a crash in Lawrence Township on Tuesday morning.
According to Lawrence Township Police, on Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., officers were traveling on Rockton Mountain Highway near River Road when they observed debris on the roadway from an apparent motor vehicle crash. Officers followed the trail of motor vehicle fluids left on the roadway, ultimately locating the responsible vehicle on River Road.
A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, which displayed damage to the front end as well as having equipment violations and moving violations.
Contact was made with the operator, Kelli Maitre, 44, of DuBois, who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Through the course of the investigation, a consent to search Maitre’s vehicle was obtained and a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was located.
Maitre was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Officers were later able to discover that Maitre traveled off the roadway in the area of Rockton Mountain Highway and Smith Street where she struck and damaged a road sign.
Charges are pending lab results.