DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing felony assault charges following an alleged incident that occurred in the emergency department at Penn Highlands DuBois Jan. 13.
Teresa Marie Hummel, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a felony in the second degree, and two second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 15.
The City of DuBois Police Department was contacted regarding an alleged assault that occurred in the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department Jan. 13. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the alleged offender, Hummel, who was medically released by PHH following an evaluation, was still in the facility because no ride home was available. She reportedly became irritated with the wait and grabbed a patient care assistant by the hair, allegedly jerking her head around.
After the woman was released from Hummel’s grip, a registered nurse supervisor was placed outside of Hummel’s room, where she heard Hummel remaining upset that she couldn’t find a ride home, according to the affidavit of probable cause. All options were reportedly refusing to take her home, due to her past aggressive behavior.
Hummel then allegedly grabbed a medical scanner, raised it above her head and attempted to throw it at the supervisor. Hummel then allegedly pushed the woman backwards three times and grabbed her by her hair, proceeding to jerk her head around, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Hummel and the supervisor proceeded to go to the ground, while others came to assist, when Hummel allegedly kicked her in the shin.
Both the patient care assistant and supervisor told police they had neck pain and/or a headache the next day. The supervisor said she was in fear of serious injury during the altercation with Hummel, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Hummel is confined in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.