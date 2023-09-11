CLEARFIELD — Joshua Michael Franklin, 37, of DuBois who attempted to escape from the Clearfield County Jail, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Franklin agreed to plead guilty in three different cases to the charges of escape — felony of the third degree, firearms not to be carried without a license — felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension — misdemeanor of the second degree, criminal mischief — misdemeanor of the third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanor and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 35 months and a maximum of seven years in state prison.
Franklin was represented by attorney Jeffrey DuBois of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 16, at 11:35 a.m. Lawrence Township police responded to the Clearfield County Jail for an attempted escape.
Jail staff told police that at approximately 10 a.m. Franklin pretended to be on the phone in the F-Block when a corrections officer entered the block to retrieve an inmate. The door did not lock behind the corrections officer and Franklin exited through multiple unlocked doors and went outside in an area near the medical trailer.
This area is surrounded by a chain link fence topped with concertina wire. Franklin attempted to climb the fence in an attempt to escape, but fell and cut his arm on the fence.
Franklin then entered the trailer that housed the jail’s medical facility, which was unlocked. A member of the medical staff asked Franklin what he was doing as his arm was bleeding and Franklin replied he was stabbed.
The staff member then asked Franklin where his officer escort was and Franklin began frantically looking around and ran deeper into the trailer.
He then exited the trailer and again tried climbing the fence.
The medical staff member called multiple times for assistance from corrections officers. A sergeant responded and apprehended Franklin.
Staff at the jail told police the jail’s security cameras do not show the portion of the fence Franklin tried to climb, but showed police blood on the fence where Franklin cut his arm.
Franklin was being housed in CCJ after being unable to post bail in other pending cases, including felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, possession of a prohibited firearm, and misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, flight to avoid apprehension, and numerous summary traffic citations.