Tristan Brian Ed Snyder, 24, of DuBois, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Colloquy Court.
Snyder pleaded guilty to robbery and theft by unlawful taking — both are felonies of the third degree; and the misdemeanor offenses of DUI-controlled substance, false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court officials.
City of DuBois police were dispatched to an alleged attempted robbery at the Subway on South Brady Street Nov. 11. They arrived, secured the scene and learned the suspect had fled on foot. One of the workers reported the male suspect was around 6-foot-1 and wearing blue and black checkered pajama pants, a navy hoodie and a face mask with a marijuana leaf on it.
The man allegedly entered the store and reportedly spent 30 minutes in the bathroom before taking a drink from the cooler and approaching the counter. He then allegedly ordered an employee to open the register. She allegedly refused, so he walked behind the counter and again ordered her to open the register in a stern voice.
The woman felt she was in danger with the suspect standing over her. He did not verbally threaten her or show a weapon, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman called for her co-worker for help. The co-worker reportedly came up and confronted the man who then fled the store. The co-worker chased after him, and the man was last seen fleeing north on Thompson Alley.
In addition to the prison sentence, Snyder was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, have no contact with the victim or enter onto the Subway of DuBois property and to undergo counseling as recommended. He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
Snyder was represented by the public defender’s office.