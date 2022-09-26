David James Verbus, 46, of DuBois, who pleaded guilty to failing to follow the requirements under Megan’s Law, was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry at the recent session of Colloquy Court.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, Verbus provided the state police with a false address in the City of DuBois for his Megan’s Law registration.
In 2002, Verbus pleaded guilty of rape — felony of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the second degree and corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the third degree in Fayette County, according to court documents.
Nedza said the false address was listed between June 1, 2021 and March 16, 2022.
Verbus’ attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said his client was homeless at the time and the Megan’s Law requirements are more onerous for homeless individuals, so he provided the state police with a false address to avoid them.
Cherry noted that Verbus is lucky the commonwealth didn’t pursue the charge of providing false information, which is a felony of the first degree.
Dobo agreed, and said his client would be facing a minimum of five years in prison if convicted on that charge.
For failing to follow the requirements of Megan’s Law, Cherry sentenced Verbus to serve a minimum of 27 months to a maximum of five years in state prison.
A parole revocation hearing was also held yesterday on Verbus for failing to comply with the requirements of Megan’s Law. He was on probation for a 2020 conviction for criminal trespass — felony of the third degree, where he was sentenced to serve 90 days to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation.
Cherry revoked his parole and sentenced him to serve a minimum of 186 days in the Clearfield County Jail consecutive to the previous sentence. Verbus has been incarcerated since March and this is a time served sentence, meaning the state prison sentence started Monday.