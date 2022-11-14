Ralph Benedict Glatt, 57, of DuBois was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after he pleaded guilty for violating the conditions of Megan’s Law.
Glatt pleaded guilty to failure to register — misdemeanor of the first degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 15 months and a maximum of five years in state prison.
According to the affidavit of probable cause and court documents Glatt has been on the Megan’s Law list since 2008 and was determined to be a sexually violent predator and has a lifetime registration requirement under Megan’s Law.
His registered address at an apartment along West Long Avenue, DuBois and he is required to verify this address — but he failed to do so between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, 2021.
DuBois City Police went to Glatt’s apartment on Oct. 11, 2021 and were unable to make contact with Glatt or verify he lived at the address.
Glatt was represented by attorney Domenic Cicchinelli of DuBois.