Jason White, 58, of DuBois, who sexually assaulted two young boys, pleaded guilty and was given a lengthy state prison sentence by Judge Paul Cherry Monday at Colloquy Court.
White pleaded guilty to two counts sexual assault — felony of the second degree, and was sentenced to a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years in state prison to be served consecutively meaning White will serve a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in state prison. Cherry also sentenced White to serve three years consecutive probation on each count, meaning he will serve an additional six years on probation in addition to the maximum prison sentence.
“You need some serious help and I hope you get the help you need in state prison,” Cherry said. “The nature of these crimes are sickening.”
The five year minimum sentence for each count was the maximum allowable under the sentencing guidelines, Sayers said.
White’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said his client is extremely remorseful for his actions and said White was abusing drugs at the time and said the drugs played a large role in the incidents.
“I am ashamed and I feel horrible,” White said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, last August, the parents of a five-year-old boy noticed he was acting strangely. When they asked him about it, the boy told them that he had been sexually assaulted by White when he was at the residence of a female who was babysitting him. The child’s parents contacted Clearfield County Children, Youth and Family Services who set up a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield.
At the interview, the child said White had sexually assaulted him on several occasions.
In the summer of 2020, the parents of a six-year-old boy noticed he was acting strangely and contacted CYS, who set up a forensic interview at the Child Advocacy Center.
The victim said White sexually assaulted him while at the residence of a female who was babysitting him.
DuBois City Police interviewed White on Aug. 23. During the interview White denied the accusations against him and claimed the victims were lying.
Police said he became upset and raised his voice and said it was his house, his rules and he was the victim.