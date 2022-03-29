A DuBois man involved in a fake robbery at Snappy’s convenience store was sentenced to state prison by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Jimmy Gibbs, 24, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking — misdemeanor of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of five years in state prison by Cherry.
Cherry said he sentenced Gibbs to state prison because of his previous violations and Gibbs is not amenable to county supervision. Cherry also ruled Gibbs is not eligible for boot camp.
Cherry also ordered Gibbs to pay $603 in restitution to Snappy’s in Sandy Township.
Gibbs was represented by attorney Domenic Cicchinelli of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 29, 2020, Sandy Township police were dispatched to a robbery in progress at Snappy’s along the Bee Line Highway.
Police were informed by county control that the male suspect was wearing all black with a black bandana over his face and had fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The clerk at the store told police the suspect had come up to the counter to pay for a bottle of Gatorade. When he put the bottle on the counter the suspect slid him a piece of paper, which told him to empty the register or “I’m blow your face off.”
The clerk said he didn’t see a gun but he emptied the registers and gave the male the money.
Police observed the video surveillance in the store and identified the suspect as Gibbs due to a tattoo on his hand. Gibbs also has a distinct way of walking and his stature matches that of the person in the video.
Later in the day a Sandy Township police officer spotted Gibbs exit a store and then get into and drive away in a vehicle with South Carolina registration plates. The officer knew Gibbs didn’t have a driver’s license and conducted a traffic stop and observed the tattoo on Gibbs’ hand. A search warrant was obtained of Gibbs’ residence and police recovered clothing that matched that of the suspect in the store.
Sayers said in an interview that Gibbs was originally charged with felony robbery, but he later admitted that he and the clerk were involved in a scheme to steal money from the store. The police investigation determined this to be true including phone messages between the two confirmed the scheme, so the robbery charge was dropped because the robbery did not occur.