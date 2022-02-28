Harvey Wolverton Sr., 60, of Reynoldsville, who sexually assaulted a female, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday.
Wolverton pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault — misdemeanors of the second degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of five months and a maximum of four years in state prison, according to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Wolverton must also abide by all requirements under Megan’s Law, but he was found to not be a sexually violent predator.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 7, 2020, DuBois City Police interviewed the victim at the police station.
The victim reported a few weeks prior she was staying at a friend’s house in DuBois.
She was sleeping on an air mattress when her friend’s brother entered the room and sexually assaulted her. During the interview, police said the victim was crying and shaking.
Police interviewed the victim’s friend. She said her older brother, Wolverton, came over to her house to borrow some cigarettes when he blurted out what he did to the victim and said he was afraid of going to jail.
Wolverton was interviewed by police. He initially denied the assault but eventually admitted to the crime.
Wolverton was represented by the Clearfield County Public Defender’s Office. Sayers represented the commonwealth.