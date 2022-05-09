Cletus Alan Ripple, 56, of DuBois, was sentenced to county jail by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after Ripple pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Ripple pleaded guilty to indecent assault — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of nine months and a maximum of 18 months in the Clearfield County Jail plus four years consecutive probation.
Ripple is also required to follow all of the requirements under Megan’s Law.
He was found not to be a sexually violent predator.
Ammerman said he has read the victim impact statement and is extremely concerned about the impact this has had on the victim, and warned Ripple’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, that his client better not have any probation violations.
After Ammerman read his sentence, the victim’s mother asked if she could speak, and Ammerman allowed her to do so.
She said her daughter was only nine years old when the abuse occurred and it has had a significant impact on her mental health.
She said she believes Ripple deserves to go to state prison for what he has done and giving him a county sentence is a “slap on the wrist.”
Ammerman said she and her husband and daughter have every right to be upset. He said child abuse cases are the most difficult cases that he sees.
Ammerman said Ripple has no prior record and his sentence is in the upper range of the standard range of the sentencing guidelines, and although they believe Ripple should be sentenced in the aggravated range and given a state prison sentence, legally he cannot do so.
State police received a report in April 2021 alleging that Ripple inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl.
On April 6, 2021, a forensic interview was conducted on the victim, and she said she was at Ripple’s residence when he touched her inappropriately more than one time, the criminal complaint said. The victim was reportedly very upset during the interview and said the incident made her very uncomfortable.
The victim also stated that Ripple reportedly exposed himself one other time time while they were swimming at his residence. Ripple reportedly told the victim it was an accident and that he was sorry, according to the affidavit.
On April 19, 2021 Ripple was interviewed at the state police DuBois station, and he denied inappropriately touching the victim, but later stated that it may have happened by accident, the affidavit said.
He also allegedly confirmed that he did expose himself to her, but related it may have happened by accident.
On May 19, 2921, Ripple was interviewed a second time in which he allegedly confessed that he touched the victim inappropriately on three separate occasions, the affidavit said. He related that what the victim reported is accurate, according to the affidavit.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.