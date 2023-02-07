DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been jailed on several felony charges after he was allegedly conversing with an online profile posing as a 15-year-old girl in a sexually-explicit manner.
On Feb. 1, DuBois City Police charged Ryan Matthew Sprague, 30, Chestnut Avenue, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and criminal use of communication facility and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 16, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office.
Sprague was sent to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 10 at Meholick’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police were dispatched to Sheetz on North Brady Street for a disturbance. Officers learned that the group, “814 Pred Hunters,” was in contact with an individual and were recording outside of the store. The local group of individuals voluntarily and independently search the internet for child predators.
Members of the “814 Pred Hunters” had surrounded Sprague after they allegedly had numerous conversations online with him. The group provided the police with a binder which reportedly contained transcripts of the conversation between Sprague and a group member who had posed as a 15-year-old juvenile female. After briefly viewing the contents of the binder, police established that Sprague had solicited various sexual acts from what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.
While in the process of handcuffing Sprague, he allegedly stated, “I can’t believe I did this,” the affidavit said.
Sprague allegedly stated that he was in possession of condoms which he had purchased earlier in the evening. The police did not find the condoms in the vehicle, but did find a bag with a receipt for them and it was dated earlier that day.
During an interview at the police station, Sprague reportedly admitted that he purchased the condoms before going to Sheetz with the intention of meeting who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, the affidavit said. He also reportedly admitted that he intended to have sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old girl at some point during the night after meeting her.
Sprague initially claimed that he was unaware of the girl’s age, but was then reminded of the transcripts of his conversation. He then acknowledged that he did know her age, the affidavit said.
Sprague also admitted that the Facebook profile used was his and advised that he had reached out to the 15-year-old girl at random, the affidavit said. He also admitted to engaging in similar conversations via social media with girls in the past, but claimed that he did not believe them to be juveniles.
In the transcripts, the affidavit said that Sprague repeatedly stated that he “didn’t want to get in trouble” and attempted to confirm that the 15-year-old girl would not tell anyone about their relations. Sprague also reportedly exchanged photographs and made numerous sexually explicit requests to engage in sexual acts with the juvenile girl. He also attempted to arrange to meet the girl around her mother’s work schedule in order to the conceal the relationship.