The state Attorney General’s Office is planning to file additional charges against DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, 63, of DuBois.
Suplizio, 63, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, according to previous reports.
On March 20, the AG’s office charged Suplizio with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property. Suplizio waived his right to a preliminary hearing on those charges, according to court documents.
Yesterday at a pre-trial conference before Senior Judge Charles H. Saylor of Northumberland County, Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer Carroll told the court that the AG’s office is planning to file additional charges against Suplizio within the next two weeks. Details about the additional charges were not divulged.
Suplizio’s attorney, Michael A. Comber of Pittsburgh, asked Saylor to set a deadline for new charges to be filed. Saylor asked both sides if a deadline of 15 days is acceptable, and neither side had any objections.
Once the new charges are filed, Saylor said another preliminary hearing on the new charges would need to be scheduled.
Saylor also scheduled an additional pretrial conference to be held in 60 days. Saylor participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.
Suplizio attended the hearing in person with his attorneys Comber and William A. Shaw, Jr. of Clearfield.
Suplizio, who was also the executive director of the DuBois Area United Way, is accused of using funds from city bank accounts and the DuBois Area United Way account to pay his personal credit card bills, make political donations and gamble. The majority of the funds came from accounts for Community Days, an annual summer event presented by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, for which Suplizio and his secretary were the sole signatories, according to reports.