Amanda Nichelle Downs, 31, formerly of Clearfield, who is already serving a lengthy federal prison sentence for producing material depicting the sexual abuse of minors, was sentenced in Clearfield on Tuesday.
Downs and her boyfriend are accused of sexually abusing and photographing a three-year-old child in 2018.
In November, Downs pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of production of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to serve 25 years in federal prison plus a lifetime of supervision.
On Tuesday, Downs pleaded guilty before Judge Paul Cherry in the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to criminal conspiracy-rape of a child, criminal conspiracy rape of a child, criminal conspiracy statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault — all of which are felonies of the first degree; and endangering the welfare of a child — felony of the third degree.
The victim’s grandmother testified the child was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when she was three years old and she continues to suffer mental health issues and faces years of therapy.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers called Downs crimes “atrocious” and asked Cherry to sentence Downs to a maximum of 67 years in jail.
Downs’ court appointed attorney, Patrick Lavelle of DuBois, said the federal courts have already given Downs a lengthy sentence and asked that her sentence be made concurrent.
Cherry asked Downs if she wanted to say anything, and when she declined, Cherry sharply rebuked her.
“This is sick, this is terrible,” Cherry said. “It’s beyond belief.”
Downs then broke down and wept.
“I live in guilt every day,” Downs said. “There is nothing I can say to take it back.”
Cherry sentenced Downs to serve a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 67 years in state prison, plus three years consecutive probation concurrent to the federal sentence. He also ordered her to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 and to have no contact with the victim. She also has to follow all the requirements of Megan’s Law. The Megan’s Law assessment determined she did not meet the requirements of a Sexually Violent Predator.
Downs’ co-defendant, Jackson Curtis Martin III, 47, formerly of Clearfield, was also scheduled to be sentenced yesterday via video teleconferencing — but it was continued because there were compatibility issues between the equipment in federal prison where he is being held and the county’s equipment, Clearfield County Deputy Court Administrator Cynthia Lose-Morgan told the court.
She said they tried to have the Cambria County Jail to be used as a “bridge” between the federal prison and the Clearfield County Courthouse, but didn’t get it set up in time.
Martin pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this month to four counts of production and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, and was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison plus a lifetime of supervision.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Jan. 8, 2019 Clearfield Borough Police were contacted by the state police regarding a tip it had received on the Cyber Tipline for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip came from Facebook.
Police searched the Zimmerman Avenue apartment and inside police found Martin lying on the couch. The apartment was in poor condition, with garbage and rotting food lying about. Also inside were numerous sexual-related items, drug paraphernalia and a firearm, many of which were seized by the police.
Police interviewed Downs at the police station on Jan. 9. She said she and Martin engage in sexual role play and live together in the apartment. She said they have access to each other’s devices.
Martin was interviewed at the police station on Jan. 11. He denied any of his electronic devices contained illegal material. He also said he and Downs have access to each other’s devices.
On Thursday, Clearfield Borough police received the report of the forensic examination conducted by the state police Criminal Investigation Computer Crime Unit of Martin’s electronic devices. On his cell phone, investigators found a video of Martin raping and molesting a female toddler as well as ten photographs.
On his electronic tablet, investigators found 430 images and a video of Martin molesting a juvenile female. On a Samsung cell phone, investigators found 1,100 images of Martin molesting a young girl. There are also explicit text messages between Downs and Martin discussing the images and videos.
Police believe Downs is related to the female victim, and Downs is present in several of the images.
Martin also posted on the Internet that he had sex with a nine-year-old girl and a seven-year-old girl.