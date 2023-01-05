Elisia Berryman, 38, of Wilmington, Delaware, who is accused of smuggling drugs into SCI-Houtzdale, which caused an inmate to overdose, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Berryman is charged with two counts of contraband-controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-inmate — all of which are felonies of the second degree, two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 22, staff at SCI-Houtzdale were notified that an inmate was unresponsive.
Officers found the inmate unresponsive and lying on his bed in his cell.
The inmate was placed on a medial gurney and taken to medical for an evaluation. He was then transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of a drug overdose.
Authorities received information that the inmate had swallowed a balloon containing drugs and that was what caused the overdose.
Authorities determined that the inmate’s girlfriend, Berryman, had visited him the day before.
Medical staff recovered an item from the inmate’s stomach and turned it over to the state police. The item was sent to the Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing, and it was determined to be synthetic marijuana, a Schedule 1 drug.
On Dec. 9, state police interviewed the inmate, who said he set up the introduction of the drugs to the jail with Berryman. He expected the drugs to be a sheet of K2, and he expected to make $60,000 by distributing the drugs in the jail.
Police then reviewed recordings of phone calls the inmate had before the incident. In one phone call, the inmate who overdosed used the code of another inmate and called Berryman. During the conversation, the two discussed the size of the item, and the inmate said it might be too large to ingest.
On July 1, state police interviewed Berryman. She initially denied her involvement in bringing drugs to the jail. But she later said an unknown individual texted her and told her they would be dropping off a package in her mailbox. She said the package was dropped off on Nov. 19 and it contained a small black square.
She said she brought the item to the jail and handed it to the inmate during her visit.
Berryman was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
Berryman is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.