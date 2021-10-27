An expert gave details of victim’s injuries and jurors heard a recording of a police interview with the defendant and saw alleged murder weapons on the second day of the kidnapping and murder trial of Denny Scott Bailey, 41, of Woodland. Bailey is accused in the 2017 murder of Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville.
Bailey is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy-aggravated assault, kidnapping, conspiracy-kidnapping, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, tamper with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
According to the commonwealth, on Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey, allegedly lured Anderson into a wooded area in the Bailey Settlement area of Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup — and allegedly stabbed him to death. Anderson’s body was later burned to cover up the crime.
Yesterday, Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, professor of anthropology and forensic science at Mercyhurst University, who is an expert in forensic anthropology, testified that on Aug. 31, 2017, he was contacted by the state police and asked to examine human remains found at 1581 Walker Rd. in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Dirkmaat and his team of 15 graduate students responded to the scene, mapped the location and examined the remains before bringing the remains back to their laboratory at Mercyhurst University for further examination.
By the position of the body and clothing, it appeared the body had been dragged to its final resting place just off a clearing at the top of a hill and set on fire.
Dirkmaat said it wasn’t a large fire, and it appeared some flammable liquid had been poured onto the body and lit, burning some of the clothing but not causing any fire damage to the bone.
Due to the state of decomposition, Dr. Dirkmaat said the body had been on that location anywhere from a week to three months.
At the lab, the forensic team found 48 slashing and stabbing injuries on the victim’s bones, likely caused by a large sharp knife.
He said most of the wounds were on the victim’s back and included wounds to his head, neck, shoulders and back. He said it was likely a large sharp knife with some weight to it because the victim was struck with enough force that it cut through the vertebrae. He also said the knife appeared to have a thicker section because when it sliced through the bone, it crushed some areas of the bone rather than cut it.
Dirkmaat said a conservative estimate is that victim was slashed or stabbed at least 26 times, as a single slash or stab could have damaged multiple wounds to the bone.
In addition to the 48 knife wounds, Dirkmaat also said the victim suffered blunt force trauma to his nose and his nose was broken.
Dr. Charles Beall, forensic odontologist, used Anderson’s dental records he received from Dr. Melanie Jordan of Curwensville and positively identified that the victim was Chase Anderson.
Trooper Dave Patrick, criminal investigator at the Clearfield state police barracks, was recalled to the stand and First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza played an audio recording that Patrick and Sgt. Adam Gibson had with Bailey on Sept. 19, 2017.
Patrick said Bailey had requested to do the interview.
“I want to tell you what really happened,” Bailey said.
Unlike the Sept. 15 interview where Bailey was defiant, angry and often cursed at the state police, during the Sept. 19 interview Bailey was forlorn and often wept during the almost two hour interview.
Bailey said Anderson had stayed with him for a few days, but Bailey didn’t want anything to do with him anymore. Kenja Tew was also mad at him for telling police that he was staying with him in an apartment that they weren’t supposed to be in, and they were now being charged with burglary by the Clearfield Borough Police.
Bailey said he came up with a plan where he and Tew would lure Anderson into the woods under the pretense of picking up methamphetamine. Tew would then grab Anderson, and put him in a sleeper hold. Bailey said he would then tie his hands using zip ties and they would beat him up and leave him in the woods.
He said they drove to the area in his Ford Explorer and the walked through the woods to the clearing and Tew grabbed Anderson as planned. However, he said Anderson started to get away and he was getting away too easily. Bailey said he thought perhaps Tew was intentionally letting him go or was not trying very hard.
Bailey said he then struck Anderson in the face with some brass knuckles, but it didn’t seem to phase Anderson.
He said Anderson got away from Tew, and Anderson punched him (Bailey) in the groin, and picked him up and threw him in a large thorn bush.
Bailey said the thorns seemed to cut every nerve in his body and the pain was so intense he could see lightning in his eyes.
He said he yelled to Tew for help. He said he was dazed but saw Tew stab Anderson three or four times in the torso. Bailey said Tew had accidentally cut him too. He said when Anderson and Bailey were struggling, Tew tried to stab Anderson and accidentally cut him (Bailey) in the leg.
Bailey said he came out of the daze when Tew dumped gasoline on Anderson. Because of his wounds from the thorns Bailey said the gasoline “burned like fire,” and he screamed.
Tew told him he thought he (Bailey) was dead too.
He said Tew dragged the body a short distance and set it on fire using the gasoline and they left.
Toward the end of the interview Bailey was weeping and said “I’m sorry, but I know it doesn’t mean much now. It’s not what supposed to happen.” And Bailey repeated several times, “Chase is not supposed to be gone.”
Throughout the interview, Bailey refused to answer many of the trooper’s questions about the involvement of his girlfriend, Chantell Demi.
After the interview, Patrick said Bailey led them to the area behind his house where he buried the knives. It took them about two hours to find it and they used a shovel to recover them.
In the hole they found a set of brass knuckles, there was also a folding knife and a large tactical style knife with a black handle and a sheath. Nedza had the jury view the knives. Jurors also got to hold the package the brass knuckles/knife was in to feel its weight.
The trial is scheduled for seven more days. The trial is being presided over by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman. Bailey is represented by court appointed attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville.