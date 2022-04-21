On day two of the murder trial of Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 37, of Coalport, jurors watched surveillance video and heard testimony from experts and state police investigators.
Gallaher is accused of setting fire to a residence at 639 Main St. in Coalport owned by Mark and Lacy Wolfe of Coalport. There were four people in the home at the time of the fire — the Wolfes and Harold Gustafson, who were all able to escape, and Matthew Troxell, 33, of Coalport, who was killed in the fire.
Gallaher is charged with criminal homicide/murder of the second degree, criminal homicide/murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, arson-cause death, arson-inhabited building, four counts of arson-danger of death or bodily, four counts of aggravated arson-person present, causing catastrophe, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and criminal mischief-damage to property.
Pathologist Dr. Harry Kamerow testified that Troxell died as a result of smoke inhalation. According to Kamerow, Troxell’s carboxyhemoglobin level, which measures the amount carbon monoxide in the blood, was 93 percent.
“This is a sky high number,” Kamerow said.
He said 50 percent is enough to be fatal.
Troxell also had soot deposits in his mouth, throat, larynx, and lungs, Kamerow said.
Due to the high level of carboxyhemoglobin in his blood and the soot deposits in his airways, Kamerow said Troxell was alive when the fire was burning and it was the fire that killed him.
Blood tests also revealed that Troxell also had a number of drugs in his system including methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine and alprazolam, but he said these drugs did not cause Troxell’s death.
Certified Arson and Fire Investigator Special Agent Matthew Regenti of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified he inspected the fire scene and reviewed surveillance video outside of the residence. Due to the burn patterns inside the home, he concluded the fire started in the hallway area near the base of the steps and the cause was arson.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers showed the jury video surveillance outside the residence which showed at 8:25 p.m., a male walked up to the residence and satt on the porch. At 8:35 p.m. the male walks around to the left side of the house and disappears from view.
At 8:47 p.m. the front door opens and the same male leaves the residence and walks towards Cossick’s Central Hotel.
One minuted and 32 seconds after the male leaves the home, the light from the front door window is noticeably brighter than it was when the male left. Regenti said this is due to a fire burning inside of the home and he said the fire was already substantial at this point. He said the fire had to have been already burning when the male left for it to be large enough to produce that much light.
As time passes the light continues to get brighter and at 8:50 p.m. a side window is illuminated by the fire and it soon breaks the side window, feeding the fire additional oxygen and increasing its intensity.
At 8:54 p.m. people who escaped the fire can be seen coming from the side of the residence.
State Police Fire Marshall Tyler Thompson also investigated the fire and came to the same conclusion as Regenti, stating that the fire had started in the hallway near the base of the stairs.
The Wolfes testified Wednesday that they let Gallaher in through the side entrance. An argument ensued at the top of the stairs and shortly afterward, Gallaher left. About five minutes after Gallaher had left the residence, the Wolfes noticed smoke in the stairway and had to escape from the house through a window.
Trooper Matthew Peacock testified he was the lead investigator in the case and arrived on scene at approximately 10:40 p.m. During his testimony, First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza showed the jury surveillance video from several cameras outside along Main Street and inside Cossick’s Central Hotel showing Gallaher was inside Cossick’s bar — playing pool, smoking cigarettes and drinking. He then leaves the bar at 8:26 p.m. and walks over to the Wolfe residence and eventually exits the residence at 8:47 p.m.
Peacock said he first interviewed Gallaher at the scene at approximately 11 p.m. and Gallaher denied having anything to do with the fire. He admitted to being at the Wolfe residence but said he left four or five hours ago. He also claimed he didn’t have a lighter, but video surveillance from inside the bar shows Galllaher pull a lighter from his pocket to light a cigarette on two occasions prior to the fire.
Peacock interviewed Gallagher a second time at about 2 a.m. on April 17 and in this interview, Gallaher claimed he left the Wolfe residence about an hour before the fire started.
James Clutter and Danielle Williams both testified that they were at the Central Hotel at approximately 10 p.m. when Gallaher told them that he had set the fire that killed Troxell.