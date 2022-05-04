Joni Lee Bowman, 35, of Curwensville, who is accused of stealing the identity of her ex-boyfriend to receive his unemployment benefits, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 16, the state police was notified by a Potter County man who said Bowman, his ex-girlfriend, used his identity to receive unemployment benefits.
The victim said he used to live with Bowman in Wallaceton.
And he said he believes Bowman used the unemployment funds to purchase a minivan.
State police interviewed a witness who said she saw Bowman use the victim’s Social Security card and birth certificate to apply for unemployment benefits over the phone. She said Bowman used a low voice to sound like a man.
She said they were sitting in Bowman’s kitchen in Wallaceton in March of 2021 when Bowman did this.
State police contacted Bowman and she denied the accusations against her.
Police obtained the bill of sale on Bowman’s vehicle from Morrisdale Auto Sales and discovered she paid for the vehicle using a Visa bank card issued to the victim.
On Feb. 26, Bowman was interviewed at the Coudersport state police barracks. During the interview, Bowman said the victim gave her permission to apply for the unemployment benefits and told her to use the money on her and her children.
When she received the card there was $10,000 available on it and she used the money for things she and her children needed, and she said she bought the minivan because she needed a dependable vehicle.
She said the victim wanted to her to send her the card, but when the money was gone, she destroyed it.
She gave a written statement to the state police stating, “I know what I did wasn’t right and I shouldn’t have done it.”
Bowman is charged with forgery — felony of the second degree; tamper with public records, identity theft, access device fraud, other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — all six of which are felonies of the third degree; two counts of theft by deception — misdemeanors of the first degree, tamper with/fabricate evidence — misdemeanor of the second degree, and statement under penalty — misdemeanor of the third degree.
She is free on $100,000 unsecured bail. She was represented by attorney Tami Fees of the public defender’s office.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.