April Joanne Holley, 40, of Curwensville, who secretly recording and live streamed a conversation with a school official, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and harassment — a misdemeanor of the third degree
She was sentenced to serve six months probation and was ordered to pay a total of $300 fines plus court costs.
The charges of intercept communications and disclose intercepted communications — felonies of the third degree were withdrawn.
Her attorney, Christian A. Kerstetter of Hollidaysburg, asked Cherry to accept the plea agreement and noted Holley has no prior record and said she was ignorant of the state’s video surveillance laws.
According to Lawrence Township Police, on March 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. Holley met with a staff member at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, 1620 River Rd., Clearfield. There was no specific information on the police report about the nature of the meeting.
After the meeting was held, it was discovered that Holley had live-streamed the meeting on social media, specifically Facebook Live, without the permission of the CCCTC staff member. The staff member was not informed or aware about the meeting being recorded.
Police said it was later discovered that numerous individuals had viewed the video while the meeting was active.