Noah Blair Brady, 19, of Curwensville, who is accused of severely beating his father and leaving him in a coma, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
On April 8, Clearfield Regional Police received a call from a male who said his brother was assaulted the night before.
He said his brother called him at approximately 7:21 p.m. and said he was beaten up, but he was incoherent from his injuries and couldn’t say where he was.
The caller said he went to his brother’s residence and found him bleeding profusely from the head and face.
He was brought to Penn Highlands DuBois where he was placed in a medically induced coma due to a brain bleed. The hospital was bringing in surgeons to determine whether critical surgery was needed or if he would need to be transported to another hospital for care.
The caller reported the victim told him that he and his son, Brady, had an argument, and Brady hit him. The caller reported there was blood all over the victim’s house.
Police went to the victim’s residence and noted there was no signs of forced entry. Inside there was blood all over the living room floor and there was paper towels indicating someone had tried to clean it up.
There was also blood on a folding chair where it appeared the victim had rested his head against. The victim’s cell phone also had blood all over the screen.
The victim’s brother said he believes Brady’s girlfriend was with him during the attack.
Brady and his girlfriend were located and brought to the police station and interviewed.
Brady’s girlfriend said she wasn’t with Brady when the incident occurred, but he told her what happened. She said he told her that the victim shoved Brady and Brady got up and punched the victim in the face.
He said his father fell to the ground and he punched him a few more times.
When asked what they were arguing about, she said the victim had started messaging her ex-boyfriend vulgar things about her.
When she showed Brady the messages, he went to the victim’s residence to fight him.
After the incident, she said the victim called Brady and the victim was extremely confused and couldn’t remember what happened to him. Brady told him that he had knocked him out and the victim replied he got him pretty good and he is hurt.
Police attempted to interview Brady, but he refused to answer questions and said he wanted an attorney. Police did observe two cuts to the knuckles on Brady’s right hand.
Brady is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference — felony of the first degree, two counts of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment — summary offense.
Brady was placed in the Clearfield County Jail. Bail was set at $50,000 monetary, which was posted by Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Brady is represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.