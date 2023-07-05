Shad Lucas Bloom, 34, of Clearfield, who was part of a duo who stole $18,000 from an ATM machine, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Colloquy Court.
Bloom pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy-burglary — felony of the second degree, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief — felonies of the third degree and was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of six years in state prison by Ammerman.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said most of the money was recovered. In total, the victim, Pinnacle Vending, is owed $8,535, which includes both damages and the amount of money not recovered. Bloom is responsible for half of this amount and Bloom’s co-defendant, Damion McGary, 29, of Curwensville, is responsible for the other half, Sayers said.
Ammerman ordered Bloom to pay $4,267 in restitution to Pinnacle Vending.
Bloom apologized for his actions.
“I was in a bad place,” Bloom said.
Bloom said he is looking forward to participating in programs while in state prison to better himself.
His attorney, Domenic O. Cicchinelli of DuBois, asked Ammerman to allow Bloom to be eligible for the state’s boot camp program to further improve himself and lower the possibility that Bloom would be re-incarcerated.
Ammerman rejected Bloom’s request for boot camp eligibility.
McGary is charged with similar offenses. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 14, state troopers responded to the Fuel On convenience store along Filbert Street in Curwensville for a reported burglary.
Once on scene, troopers learned someone had forcefully entered the store and broke into the ATM that was filled with approximately $18,000 in cash.
Two store employees named McGary as as suspect. The employees said McGary was doing contracting work in the store and saw the ATM machine being filled. He also knew the store’s security cameras weren’t working and he was upset at the owner of the store.
State police were also assisting in locating Bloom to serve a Protection From Abuse order.
Bloom’s phone was located and it was discovered Bloom was in contact with McGary, and Bloom had recently performed Google searches on the burglary using the phone.
State police located McGary and took him into custody.
He was interviewed and McGary admitted to committing the burglary with Bloom. He said Bloom unlawfully entered the store and used his tools to access the ATM machine and stole money inside it.
Bloom gave him $945 for acting as the lookout and for providing him with transportation to and from the scene. McGary was found with $510 on his person when he was arrested.
McGary consented to a search of his cell phone. Police located several messages between Bloom and McGary, confirming McGary’s account of events.