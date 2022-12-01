A Grampian man who stole his mother’s vehicle and led police on a high speed chase, agreed to plead guilty before the start of a jury trial before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Michael Jury Sr., 52, pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police — felony of the third degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle — misdemeanor of the second degree, and the summary offenses of reckless driving and turning movements and signals.
Jury is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail after pleading guilty to a driving under the influence charge for which he was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail. He has been incarcerated since April.
The plea agreement calls for Jury to serve a minimum of six months in jail concurrent to the DUI sentence, but the commonwealth wants a lengthy period of probation along with it, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said.
She said the commonwealth wanted to spare Jury’s elderly mother, who was the victim in the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, from testifying against her son.
The victim also told the court that her husband, Jury’s father, died last June and she needs Jury at home to help.
Jury’s attorney, Chris Pentz of the public defenders office, asked Ammerman to accept the plea and said he told his client in words that he doesn’t want to use in the court that “he needs to be a better son,” and warned him that if he violates his probation it is likely he would be sent to state prison.
Ammerman sentenced Jury as follows — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle $100 fine plus costs, six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail, fleeing and eluding police $500 fine plus costs four years probation concurrent to the previous charge, reckless driving $210 plus costs and turning movements and signals $35 fine plus costs.
Ammerman told Jury there would be severe ramifications if he violates his probation. He also informed Jury that the fleeing and eluding charge and the reckless driving charge have a mandatory driver’s license suspension and the length of the suspension would be up to the state Department of Transportation.
Jury apologized to the court and his mother and said he would be receiving disability once he gets out of prison, so he would have an income. He would also undergo drug and alcohol treatment.
“I made a lot of mistakes in my life that a lot of people have paid for,” Jury said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 1 at noon, a Curwensville Borough Police officer was on patrol when he spotted a Jeep driving erratically driving eastbound on state Route 879.
The officer ran the registration plate and discovered it belonged to a Grampian couple, but the officer knew their son, the defendant, had warrants for his arrest for DUI.
The officer turned on his lights and sirens, but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.
The officer requested backup from Clearfield Borough Police, Lawrence Township Police and the state police and pursued the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 120 mph and police terminated pursuit due to safety reasons.
Police contacted Jury’s mother, who said he took the vehicle without permission.
Jury was incarcerated on April 16. He didn’t post $15,000 monetary bail and has been incarcerated since. However, since he met his mandatory minimum in the DUI case, Jury could have been released from jail as early as yesterday.