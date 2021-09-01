Paul Edward Fleming, 28, of Curwensville, who is accused of strangulaton, assault and terroristic threats against a female victim, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Fleming is charged with strangulation — felony of the second degree; terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats — all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 26, at 11:32 p.m., Clearfield-based state police responded to a report of domestic violence on Walnut Street in Curwensville.
Upon arrival, Rickerson spoke to the female victim. She said she got into an argument with Fleming, who is her boyfriend.
She said Fleming became angy and grabbed her by the neck and threw her down to the ground.
She said she ran up to the bedroom and locked the door but Fleming punched the door open and entered.
The victim said Fleming then held her down on the bed and put a knife up to her neck and threatened to kill her numerous times, and stabbed the bed around her using the knife. He also struck her in the area of her face.
He then got off of her and threatened to kill her numerous times while cutting up a stuffed teddy bear with the knife.
The victim said she fled downstairs where he knocked her down to the floor, and put a curtain over her mouth and nose, which prevented her from breathing and he again threatened to kill her.
The victim said she was able to get him off of her and she ran out of the rear of the residence and that is when state police arrived on scene.
Troopers observed injuries to the victim’s nose, left eye and neck.
On the first floor, troopers observed a curtain on the floor. On the second floor of the residence, troopers found a hole in the bedroom door and the bed; also, a Teddy Bear that had been cut up by a sharp object was found, and there was stuffing scattered about.
Troopers also found a knife that was broken off at the handle next to the bed.
Bail was set at $25,000 monetary on Aug. 27 and Fleming posted bail the next day using Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois.
Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II represented the commonwealth; no attorney is listed for Fleming.