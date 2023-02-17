Mason Michael Guelich, 22, of Curwensville, who is accused of causing significant injuries to a male during an assault, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Guelich is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury — felony of the first degree, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree, and harassment — a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 23, at 4:13 a.m. the state police responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a victim who was injured in an assault.
A witness said they were at a camp along Greenwood Road in Pike Township when Guelich and the victim got in an argument.
A witness said Guelich and the victim were outside. The victim was closing the door and was turning around when Guelich punched him in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
Another witness told police that when he came outside, he saw Guelich stomping on the victim with his feet.
The victim’s medical records show he suffered a two centimeter laceration to his scalp, which required staples, a concussion, and a fracture to the zygoma fracture in his temple area.
Guelich is free on $100,000 unsecured bail.
He is represented by attorney Christopher Mohney of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.