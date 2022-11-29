Shad A. Seger, 50, of Curwensville, who assaulted a male in Grampian and causing significant injuries to the victim, accepted a guilty plea and was sentenced to the Clearfield County Jail by Judge Paul E. Cherry Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Seger was originally charged with aggravated assault — felony of the first degree, but that was withdrawn and Seger pleaded guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanors of the second degree.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue noted that Seger would be sentenced to a minimum of six months in jail, with the maximum amount of probation, which is in the aggravated range of the sentencing guidelines.
Seger’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, said his client is remorseful for his actions and he told Cherry he doubts he would ever see him in a courtroom again.
Shaw also asked Cherry to allow Seger to have work release while in prison so he could continue to work.
Cherry sentenced Seger to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus four years consecutive probation. He also said Seger is eligible to be on the work release program.
He is also to undergo anger management counseling, is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
He is also ordered to have no contact with the victim.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 15, 2021, state troopers responded to Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room to investigate an assault, which occurred near the intersection of Main Street and 1st Street in Grampian.
The victim’s face was severely swollen and his lips were bloody and he had cuts on his head and legs.
The victim said he was walking in Grampian when he saw Seger riding in a side-by-side. He said Seger stopped the vehicle and came after him.
The victim said he struck Seger with a stick in self defense. He said Seger punched him repeatedly in the face as he fell to the ground.
He said Seger continued to punch him when he was on the ground and the victim said he attempted to get Seger off him by hitting him with the stick.
Once Seger stopped, the victim said he went to a friend’s house and was eventually brought to the hospital.
The victim said he believes the attack was due to a confrontation he had with Seger a few weeks prior.
State police later confirmed the victim suffered broken bones in his cheeks, nose, and around his eyes.