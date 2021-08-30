Brandon Lee Anderson, 42, of Curwensville, who exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl, pleaded guilty to indecent exposure yesterday at plea and sentencing court before Judge Paul Cherry.
Anderson pleaded guilty to indecent exposure — a misdemeanor of the first degree, and was sentenced to serve two years probation. He was also fined $250 plus court costs and was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is required to complete sex offender counseling.
He is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department. He is also prohibited from entering any bars.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on May 27, 2019, the victim’s father reported his daughter was at home in Clearfield playing video games. Anderson also lives in an apartment in the building and Anderson started to lift the girl’s skirt.
The girl slapped his hand away and he stopped but he then exposed himself to the girl and started to commit a lewd act.
Police attempted to meet with Anderson but he failed to show up.
Anderson did not have an attorney; the commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.