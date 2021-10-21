A Curwensville man who was found with a large amount of methamphetamine, an illegal firearm and a throwing star while passed out in a vehicle waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, at 10 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2019 Lawrence Township Police responded to the Rural King parking lot for a report of an unconscious man in a vehicle.
The store manager said they tried to wake him several times. He said the male would momentarily wake up but would fall back asleep.
Police located the vehicle and found it was still running with a male slumped over in the driver’s seat.
Police also observed a large throwing star on the floorboards and a large knife next to the driver’s seat.
Police were able to open the passenger side door and remove the knife without waking the male.
Police had to physically wake the male and asked him to exit the vehicle.
The male was identified as Nicholas Hecei, 21, and he appeared disoriented and it looked like he would fall back to sleep.
He claimed he went to the store to buy something but he met up with a friend and didn’t go inside and he couldn’t remember the store manager waking him up.
When asked about the throwing star, he said a friend had left it there but couldn’t provide the friend’s name.
He was asked if he had been arrested before, and Hecei said he was arrested twice for DUI for Xanax and methamphetamine.
When asked when was the last time he used methamphetamine, he said it was within 24 hours.
He was asked if there was any methamphetamine in his vehicle and he said if there was it would be in a box near his seat.
Police found the box and inside was a large bag containing 15 grams of methamphetamine, a red bag with five white pills and a green pill and various vape THC (marijuana) cigarettes and various drug paraphernalia such as scales, plastic baggies, a spoon and a torch lighter.
When asked about the items, Hecei said they were his and said he used methamphetamine about 4-5 p.m. inside of his vehicle and had pulled off the road.
Hecie was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw and then placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Police then checked the rear of the patrol car to see if Hecei had discarded anything, and a black loaded Taurus handgun was located.
On Nov. 11, 2019 Hecie was interviewed at the township police station. He admitted to using methamphetamine and clonazepam. When confronted about the handgun found in the rear of the patrol vehicle, Hecei said he was caught off guard when he was awoken and he was too afraid to tell the police officers about the gun.
When asked where he got the gun he said he burglarized a residence to get it.
Hecie also provided information about the death of a person in DuBois and a fatal fire in Clearfield Borough and provided information about the suspect. He said he had first hand information about the incident and provided additional information about the death and other intel.
Clearfield Borough Police were briefed on the matter and the information was forwarded to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Hecei is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, receiving stolen property — felony of the second degree, firearms not to be carried without a license — felony of the third degree, DUI-controlled substances, make repairs/prohibited offensive weapons, intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia — all of which are misdemeanors.
Hecei was represented by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.