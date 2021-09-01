Taven Ibarra, 27, of Curwensville has been accused of molesting a young girl.
Ibarra is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercouse with a child/victim less than 16-years-old and aggravated indecent assault/without consent — all three are felonies of the first degree; aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 13 years old; aggravated indecent assault/victim less than 16-years-old — both are felonies of the second degree; and corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Curwensville Borough Police responded to a residence after the victim’s mother and aunt reported the girl, who is under the age of 13, had been assaulted.
The victim’s sister, who is also a child, told police the incident occurred about eight months prior around Christmas. She said she was in her room trying to sleep when she heard the bed moving in her sister’s bedroom.
When she went into her sister’s bedroom, she saw Ibarra with her sister.
On Aug. 23, the girls’ aunt took the witness to Irvin Park when she told her what she saw eight months prior. The aunt then told the girl’s mother who then contacted the police.
The victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield and she gave details on how Ibarra sexually assaulted her in her bedroom eight months prior around Christmastime.
Police went to Ibarra’s residence. Ibarra agreed to be interviewed at the police station but refused to be recorded.
During the interview, Ibarra denied the allegations and said someone had put the girl up to making the false allegations against him.
Ibarra’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Ibarra is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.