Lawrence Township police arrested James Schmoke, 60, of Curwensville, after he allegedly exposed himself to a child.
Schmoke is charged with corruption of minors — felony of the third degree; and indecent exposure — misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. Lawrence Township police responded to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for a report that a man had exposed himself to a child in the bathroom, and that an altercation broke out between the suspect and the child’s father.
Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim’s father who said a male had exposed himself to his son. Police located the male and identified him as Schmoke.
Police spoke with the victim in the presence of his father and mother. The victim said he was in the stall of the bathroom when a man began banging on the stall door. The door was locked but the man managed to get it open.
The man then exposed himself to him. The child said the man then left. The victim said he then ran out of the restroom to find his parents.
The child identified Schmoke as the perpetrator.
The victim’s father said they were at the store when his son asked to use the restroom. The child returned about five minutes later and told him what happened.
He said he ran to the bathroom but it was empty. However, his son spotted Schmike and pointed him out to him.
The victim’s father said he confronted the male and pushed him. He said his wife and store staff pulled him off Schmoke and the police were called.
Police viewed video surveillance from the store, which showed the child enter the restroom at 4:06 p.m. and Schmoke enter at 4:07 p.m.
Police interviewed Schmoke who said he was in the stall and the child walked in on him. However, he changed his story and said he walked in, and the child ran out of the restroom and waited outside.
Schmoke was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.