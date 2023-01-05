Greg Albert Selner, 53, of Curwensville, who is accused of stealing a medical bag from the Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Selner is charged with criminal trespass-enter structure — felony of the third degree, theft by unlawful taking-movable property and theft from a motor vehicle — misdemeanors of the first degree.
Selner was also originally charged with burglary — felony of the second degree, but that charge was withdrawn.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 11 the Punxsutawney-based state police was dispatched to the fire department for a theft. A fire department official reported a medical bag was missing from the fire department’s Ford F-550 mini pumper.
Security surveillance video shows a male entering the building and removing the medical bag. Multiple members of the fire department said they know the suspect to be Selner.
State police viewed the surveillance video, which shows a male enter the garage bay, walk straight over to the passenger side of the vehicle, open the door and pull out a bag; several items fell to the floor.
The male then is seen closing the door and exiting the building.
On Dec. 15, Selner contacted the state police by telephone and the state police asked for an in-person interview. Selner said he would not be able to because of medical issues.
The trooper told him he would like to talk to him in person about him taking a medical bag from the fire department.
Selner said he has dementia and doesn’t remember taking anything.
The trooper told Selner that it would look better for him if he returned the bag with nothing missing.
Seller said he would look for the bag.
Approximately 20 minutes later, Selner called the state police back and said the medical bag was in his vehicle and no items were missing.
Selner agreed to meet the next day in Mahaffey, where Selner gave the trooper the medical bag along with the other items that fell out.
On Dec. 16, state police met with EMS officials of the fire department who said some items were missing from the bag and provided an inventory of the missing items.
Fire department officials said they didn’t feel it was safe to return the remaining items into service and replaced them all with new supplies. The fire department is seeking restitution for the items — the amount is not known at this time.
Selner is free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Selner was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.